1,263 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 189,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.