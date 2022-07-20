Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,420,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after purchasing an additional 373,408 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,561,000 after purchasing an additional 267,255 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,690,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,010,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $142.93 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.