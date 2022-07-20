Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes $35,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $225.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.64. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.