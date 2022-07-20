Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,892,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

Hershey Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $216.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.