Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $457.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $464.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

