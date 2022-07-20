Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 208 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $198,767,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $185,443,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.7 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

