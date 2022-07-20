Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Cut by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.35.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 5.7 %

ROK stock opened at $216.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

