MBL Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,903 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.68 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $288.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

