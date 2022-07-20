Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 2,041 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of ATVI opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

