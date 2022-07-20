Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $724,000 Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,801,000 after purchasing an additional 310,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 439,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after buying an additional 236,303 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 229,115 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,744,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,752,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,097,000 after acquiring an additional 183,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE:NSA opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

