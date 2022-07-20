Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,576,000 after acquiring an additional 80,114 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.00. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.