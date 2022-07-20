Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,148 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,455,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,850 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after purchasing an additional 502,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after purchasing an additional 321,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after buying an additional 307,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

NYSE UHS opened at $107.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.23. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

