Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,007,227,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after purchasing an additional 822,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,498,000 after purchasing an additional 371,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 737.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,200,000 after purchasing an additional 265,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 3.3 %

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $146.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.99. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 169.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.