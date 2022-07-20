Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $1,298,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Workday stock opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,182.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

