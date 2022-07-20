Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 372,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,999,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,061,000 after buying an additional 192,751 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 47,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

