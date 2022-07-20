Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 3,256.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $49.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89.

