Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 4,213 Shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Customer Satisfaction ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

ACSI stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18. American Customer Satisfaction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

