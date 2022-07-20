Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,300 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,768,000. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 124,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOO opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

