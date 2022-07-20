Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,110 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.