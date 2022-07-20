Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

