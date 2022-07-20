Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.