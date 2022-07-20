Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,438,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

