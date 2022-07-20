Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

