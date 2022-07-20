Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 31,414 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,414 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.37% of VirnetX worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in VirnetX by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 501,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 100,536 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of VirnetX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 170,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VirnetX by 6,833.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 582,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 574,286 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of VirnetX by 3,098.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 566,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 549,188 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VHC opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VirnetX to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other VirnetX news, CEO Kendall Larsen purchased 40,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 636,527 shares in the company, valued at $763,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,951 shares of company stock valued at $53,810. Insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

