Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,863 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDS. abrdn plc raised its position in GDS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in GDS by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of GDS by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,383,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

GDS Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GDS stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

