U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Increased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after acquiring an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after purchasing an additional 717,483 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $768,650,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

USB stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

