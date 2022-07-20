Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.48% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 118,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 95,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 310,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 68,162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOUT opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $46.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00.

