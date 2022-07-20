Financial Consulate Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average is $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $336.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

