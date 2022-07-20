VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

