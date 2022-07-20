Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Acquires 563 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 60,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 87,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

