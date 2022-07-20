Parallel Advisors LLC Has $188,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after purchasing an additional 697,276 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $259,564,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

