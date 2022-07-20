Signaturefd LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Trading Up 3.8 %

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average is $98.58. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.