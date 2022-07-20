Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 272,931 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

