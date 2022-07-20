Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $152.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

