Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in American Tower by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in American Tower by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in American Tower by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $257.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

