Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 404 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 990.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.31.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

