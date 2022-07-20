3,996 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,996 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,814,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,330,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 320.8% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

