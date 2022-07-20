855 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after buying an additional 478,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,878 shares of company stock worth $3,979,428. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.95.

VRTX opened at $289.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $296.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

