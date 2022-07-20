ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Reduced by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW opened at $435.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.31, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

