Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after buying an additional 109,895 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,646,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.45. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

