Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $218.28 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.34 and its 200-day moving average is $224.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

