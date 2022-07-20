McDonald Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,831 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.