McDonald Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 9.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $4,351,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.95) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

