McDonald Partners LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,808,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

