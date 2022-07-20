McDonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

