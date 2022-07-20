Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 545 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day moving average is $113.27. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.