Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 664 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,873,868,000 after acquiring an additional 264,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after acquiring an additional 280,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,422,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at $188,435,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,435,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,534 shares of company stock worth $66,375,340 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 4.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

CDNS opened at $161.58 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day moving average of $152.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

