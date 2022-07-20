Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $334.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.92.

Paycom Software Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $311.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.36.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

