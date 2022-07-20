Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 241,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Sony Group stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.