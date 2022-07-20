Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

